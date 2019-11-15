23 men’s teams confirmed so far for Uluinakau 7s

A total of 23 men’s teams have confirmed their participation in the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament.

Tournament organizers are anticipating a total of 32 teams but so far only 23 have registered for the main cup competition.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava hopes more teams will register for the tournament before it kicks off on Friday.

“We have 23 men’s team in the main competition. We are still awaiting a few more teams to make up the number of 32 teams. I believe by early next week we will be able to release the pools and the number of teams.”

Two teams made up entirely of national sevens squad members are expected to feature for the tournament.

16 youths and eight fellow Fijians teams have also secured their spot in the tournament.

The 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament will kick off on Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.