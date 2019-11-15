2020 Marist 7s dates to determine 2021 calendar

Local rugby 7s fans might have to adapt to the new dates of the Fiji Bitter Marist.

The tournament usually falls on the months of March and April but that may no longer be the case in the future.

This is after 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A time frame has been tentatively set for September with the confirmation on its exact dates still under discussion.

Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram reveals the changes in dates this year will ultimately affect the dates of future tournaments.

“With the change in dates this year, we could look at some other dates for next year, but again like I said that’s subject to discussion but the ultimate goal is to provide the platform for conducive high intensity rugby especially the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.”

This is among the many issues being tabled by the organizers as they discuss scenarios in reconvening the 44th Marist 7s tournament.

Changes are also expected to be made in the tournament format, structure and the possible scaling back of the number of participating men’s teams.