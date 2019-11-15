2020 Hong Kong 7s is still on

The Fiji 7s side will still have a chance to defend their Hong Kong Sevens title for the sixth year in a row next year.

This is after the tournament will still go ahead as scheduled.

There were fears the ‘Mecca of Sevens’ could be canceled due to the political uncertainty that has led to the cancellation of the Hong Kong Tens tournament.

The Hong Kong Rugby Union is disappointed to hear of the cancellation of the Tens tournament which has been a curtain raiser to the sevens for quite a long time.

But the HKRU says it won’t quite be the same without the Tens tournament and they are assuring fans the Hong Kong 7s is still going ahead and they are looking forward to another exciting and entertaining rugby week next April.

New Hong Kong Rugby Union chairman Patrick Donovan earlier said fans can relax, the iconic Sevens tournament will go ahead despite ongoing protests in the city.

The cancellation of the tens tournament, which was penciled in for April 1-2 prior to the HK 7s on April 3-4, is the latest high-profile event to be called off amid a catalogue of unrest in the city sparked by opposition to an extradition bill that has since become a wider anti-government protest.

Already on the list of scratched events were the Hong Kong Open tennis tournament, the Asian Aquathlon Championships, the Hong Kong Squash Open, and some horse race meetings.