11th Coral Coast 7s moved to late 2021

The Coral Coast 7s is now expected to be held late next year.

It is expected that a final decision on a date will be confirmed after the announcement of the 2021/2020 World 7s Series format.

In a statement, tournament founding chair Jay Whyte says as a result of the pandemic they had to move the 11th Coral Coast 7s following the expected opening of international borders.

Whyte says they are disappointed to re-schedule the tournament but they know when things normalize they will be excited to stage the event as a welcome back party to friends and fans.

Next year the ‘Great Eight’ qualifying tournament for the Coral Coast 7s will be revived.

All three reigning champions, Police, Fijiana, and Tuva Youth have secured their places for next year’s event.