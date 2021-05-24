Home

Sevens

$11,000 each for Fijiana

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 6, 2021 4:35 pm

The Fijiana 7s team and officials will be rewarded $11,000 each for their heroic performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama confirmed that a one million dollar package has been set aside for the Fiji 7s and Fijiana teams.

Bainimarama says the Fijiana is an inspiration for all women in Fiji taking out some of the best teams in the world.

“Every other girl in Fiji felt that same inspiration, to see what Fijian women achieved what our Fijiana achieved is the proudest moment in my rugby fandom. I’m sure every parent of daughters feels the same.”

He adds it is befitting that these players be rewarded for their hard work.

“Every player will be granted $11,000 for winning bronze as will coach Saiasi Fuli, assistance Coach Timoci Volavola, S & C coach Tikiko Namaua, physio Jennifer Khalik Wainiqolo and Manager Vela Naucukidi.”

Bainimarama says Fiji’s performance at the Olympic Games is the testimony of the fighting spirit that all Fijians have, which is needed to help conquer the COVID-19 pandemic that has rippled the nation.

