11 new players in final 13 for Dubai 7s

Two experienced players Terio Tamani and Kavekini Tabu are not in the final 13 member squad for the Dubai 7s.

FBC Sports understands the duo’s USA visas are still pending.

This also means that 11 of the 15 players named last week are expected to make their World Series debut next weekend.

The Fiji Rugby Union has released the names of the final 13 which include Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana,Tevita Daugunu,Iowane Teba,Daniele Yaya,Elia Canakaivata,Iowane Ratucuru, Kaminieli Rasaku,Manueli Maisamoa, Panapasa Qeruqeru and Filipe Sauturaga.

Captain Josua Vakurunabili and Waisea Nacuqu are the only experienced players and both were part of the side that won rugby 7s gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan this year.

The first leg of the Dubai 7s tournament kicks off next weekend and you can watch all the action live on FBC TV.