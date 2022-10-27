10 players to make first HK 7s outing, Tuwai rested

Three players who have won the Hong Kong 7s title in the last five years have been named in the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s squad for Hong Kong 7s next month.

Captain Waisea Nacuqu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Josua Vakurinabili have made the squad again.

The trio have been named in Head Coach Ben Gollings 13-member side for the tournament which sees ten players playing for the first time at So Kon Po Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

Josefa Talacolo, Jerry Matana, Philipo Bukayaro, Filipe Sauturaga, and Vuiviawa Naduvalo are other household names who have made the cut into the traveling squad.

They were also part of the team which won the World Cup in South Africa in September.

Gollings says it’s time to test and give game time to the other players who have been in the wider squad which includes Tira Welagi, Josevani Soro

Fiji is pooled with USA, Spain and Japan.

He adds that Jerry Tuwai who was part of the team which won the five Hong Kong 7s titles has been rested and given time to refresh.

The Hong Kong 7s takes place from the 4th to the 6th of November.

Fiji 7s squad

Josefa Talacolo

Josua Vakurinabili

Jerry Matana

Tira Welagi

Josevani Soro

Sevuloni Moceinacagi

Philipo Bukayaro

Waisea Nacuqu

Filipe Sauturaga

Manueli Maisamoa

Vuiviawa Naduvalo

Iowane Teba

Paula Nayacakalou