10 Olympians in Fijiana 7s Commonwealth squad

[Source: Getty Images]

10 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalists have been named in the Fijiana 7s side for the Commonwealth Games.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has selected his final squad and says it was a difficult process given that the new players performed well during the 2021/2022 World Rugby Sevens Series.

The 10 include Captain Rusila Nagasau, Sesenieli Donu, Laisani Likuceva, Rejieli Daveua, Lavena Cavuru, Viniana Riwai, Reapi Uluinasau, Vasiti Solikoviti, Ana Naimasia and travelling reserve Lavenia Tinai.

Newcomers Vani Buleki, Verenaisi Bari, Ivamere Nabura and Maria Rokotuisiga will add more firepower in the squad.

The Rugby 7s will be played from the 29th to the 31st of July at the Coventry Stadium in Birmingham.

Fijiana 7s squad



[Source: FRU]