Set goals and work towards it says Wong

Fiji’s leading physiotherapist Cathy Wong, is calling on aspiring physio’s to set their goals and work towards it.

Wong continues to pave the way for women in rugby by being a driving force in Fiji and across the Oceania.

Throughout her career, Wong says she had been fortunate that people treated her as physiotherapist first and a woman second.

Wong says it takes a lot of hard work and determine.

“I always advise my young physio is you don’t become a millionaire overnight, this takes work. And you don’t become a Cathy Wong overnight and you will never become a Cathy Wong you have to create your own pathway and do it yourself.”

Wong says her achievement as one of the first woman in the Pacific to be a member of the World Rugby Council is a recognition of her hard work done over the years.