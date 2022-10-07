Seruvakula sets up players for experienced England pack

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s coach Senirusi Seruvakula made some positional changes aiming to match a tactical England side on Saturday.

Seruvakula moved captain Sereima Leweniqila to locks to partner Asinate Serevi while Karalaini Naisewa moved to number eight.

The head coach says this is done for a reason.

“We’ve shifted Sereima to add depth into the forwards because both Ima and Asinate are mobile so we will need that in the match against England.”

Seruvakula adds they understand the England pack will be strong and heavy in set-piece so they need to have players who are active in these areas.

Captain Leweniqila has faith in the chosen 15 to give their best against the world number one.

“One of the advantage is we’ve got nothing to lose and they’ve never played us. We don’t know who we’ll be playing against as well and so this journey is new. Our coach believes and we believe that nothing is impossible so yeah we are ready to get out there.”

The Fijiana is poised to play in front of a record crowd as more than 30,000 people are expected to fill up Eden Park in what will be historic for women’s rugby.

Fijiana takes on England tomorrow at 3.45pm at Eden Park in New Zealand.