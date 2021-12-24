Home


Serritslev challenges players to believe in themselves

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 1, 2021 5:29 am
[Source: Fiji FA]

The national football team now has a clearer picture of what to plan for ahead of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers in March next year.

This after the pool draws were announced seeing Fiji in Group B with New Zealand, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea.

Coach Flemming Serritslev says they will now analyze and study their opponents and strategically map out what they need to do.

Article continues after advertisement

He says coach he is confident the team will do well despite the threat posed by the opponents.

“It doesn’t matter so much who we are facing because no matter what comes out of this pool we will have to perform as best as possible.”

He has reminded the players to believe in themselves and to respect their opponents.

Serritslev says as the team is deprived of friendly matches against a stronger opponent but, he will continue to monitor the players in the Digicel Premier League.

He is looking forward to this week’s round with some tight matches to be played.

Labasa plays Navua on Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium before facing Navua on Sunday at 1pm.

Other matches on Sunday sees Ba taking on Navua at Churchill Park, Suva battles Lautoka at ANZ Stadium and Rewa meets Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

All three matches kicks-off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa/Nadi, Labasa/Navua and Suva Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM

