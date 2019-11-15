Serristlev to work with national players

The Fiji Football head Coach Flemming Serristlev will be conducting individual training for the national players now that some of the COVID-19 restrictions has been relaxed.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says Serristlev has been working with several players’ teams in the west on his arrival earlier this year.

According to Yusuf they have laid out a plan for the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for May, which has now been postponed.

Article continues after advertisement

“He will need to start off gathering the national players and go through the Chinas Box process and of course maintaining social distancing and all that. We will not be camping but we will be calling the players together at venues and start training the players.”

Serristlev will meet with Fiji FA officials this Thursday in Nadi to discuss further on the terms of salary.

Fiji FA has confirmed that the Fiji National Sports Commission is reviewing his work permit and will work decide on the changes that needs to be made on his salary.