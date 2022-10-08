Serevi ready for historic England clash

Representing Fiji on the world stage is an indescribable feeling for Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s lock Asinate Serevi.

Serevi will partner captain Sereima Leweniqila in the locks in their opening World Cup match against England today and she is booming with excitement.

Serevi who is following the footsteps of her father, Waisale Serevi, but in the 15s code says she takes pride in her country of origin.

“I’ve always watched the Fijiana play 15s and 7s and I play for USA but it’s not the same feeling when you actually play for your country. I’m just speechless but nervous but mostly excited to take the field with the girls.”

Serevi is mentally preparing herself for what the world number one will bring to the field.

“No 50-50, just go for what’s in front of you whether you have the ball or not, just giving it everything because you’ll never get this opportunity again. This is the biggest stage in the world.”

World Rugby is expecting the Fijiana to bring a lot of excitement to the World Cup and experts are saying they are also expected to attract a huge fan base at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Fijiana takes on England tomorrow at 3.45pm at Eden Park in New Zealand.