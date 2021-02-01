Serbian composer tributes Fiji chess

Serbian composer and classical bass artist Alexander Miljković has gifted two original tracks to Fiji Chess Federation in honor of his parents Blagoje Miljković and Olivera Miljković.

Miljković gifted chess players in Fiji with two montage tracks titled “Chess Festival Theme” and “Chess Bass Theme.

Fiji Chess Federation will be using this music as a montage during the annual 5-day National Chess Championship in December.

Article continues after advertisement

FCF General Secretary Goru Arvind says as an ardent listener of world music it is rather magical to come into contact with Miljković who is as humble as his accolade.

The official theme music composer of the Southeast Asian Mathematical Olympiad, publisher of two books whereby the second one is an official textbook in Republic of Srpska Ministry of Education.

Fiji Chess Federation spent the past week to cut a tribute video with original score by Alexander Miljković, Blagoje Miljković, Olivera Miljković and Dusan Golsvortijeva on bass.

The video is officially made public on Saturday 03 April, 2021 to coincide with Easter celebrations and showcases the energy of chess players of all age groups from local tournaments in the past year.

Meanwhile, Fiji Chess Federation is also gearing up for the next Rapid Chess Championship at the University of Fiji at the Saweni Campus in Lautoka on Saturday.