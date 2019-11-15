Sports
Seniyasi expected to win Fijiana 7s player of the year award
February 27, 2020 7:01 pm
Fijiana 7s captain Tokasa Seniyasi
Fijiana 7s captain Tokasa Seniyasi is expected to be named the Fijiana 7s player of the year at the Fiji Rugby Awards tomorrow night.
The 19-year-old skipper has been quite a revelation for the Fijiana in the Women’s World Series this season.
Seniyasi, Raijeli Daveua, and Rusila Nagasau are the nominees for the Fijiana 7s Player of the.
Jerry Tuwai, Vilimoni Botitu and Meli Derenalagi have been nominated for the Fiji Rugby Mens 7s Player of the Year.
Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the night is about acknowledging those who have contributed to the sport in Fiji.
“We are looking forward to the function on Saturday, Just to celebrate, recognize the achievement of 2019 before we embark to 2020.”
Mosese Voka, Frank Lomani and Semi Radradra are the nominees for the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Player of the Year.
2019 Fiji Rugby Annual Awards Nominees List by Category:
Fijiana 7s Female Player of the Year – presented by Fiji Airways:
Reijeli Daveua, Tokasa Seniyasi, Rusila Nagasau
Fijian 7s Male Player of the Year – presented by Fiji Airways :
Seremaia Tuwai, Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Vilimoni Botitu
Fijiana Player of the Year – presented by Fiji Airways
Sereima Leweniqila, Rusila Nagasau, Aloesi Nakoci
Flying Fijians Player of the Year – presented by Fiji Airways
Frank Lomani, Semi Radradra, Mosese Voka
Fiji Under-20 Player of the Year – presented by Vodafone:
Tevita Ikanivere, Osea Waqa, Chris Minimbi
Provincial Rugby Female Player of the Year – presented by CJ:
Rusila Nagasau, Laisa Taga, Aseri Galo
Provincial Rugby Male Player of the Year – presented by CJ:
Johnny Dyer, Frank Lomani, Jiuta Waniqolo
Provincial Rugby Team of the Year – presented by Marsh:
Nadroga Mens, Suva Mens and Naitasiri Under-19
Coach of the Year – presented by Fiji Water:
Senirusi Seruvakula, Esala Nauga, Ilimo Vudiniabola
Match Official of the Year – presented by Tattslotto
Tevita Vosalevu, Tevita Rokovereni, Aisake Drekeni
Rugby Administrator of the Year – presented by Fiji Holdings:
Tiko Matawalu, Timoci Rabuli, Sakiusa Turagabeci
Other awards to be delivered at the event include:
• Fiji Secondary Schools male and female player of the year – presented by Vodafone.
• Fiji Primary Schools player of the year – presented by Vodafone
• Pacific Rugby Players Association Professional Development Award
• Fijian Drua Players Player
• Fiji Rugby Lifetime Achievement Award
• Fiji Rugby Hall of Fame inductee.