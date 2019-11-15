Seniyasi expected to win Fijiana 7s player of the year award

Fijiana 7s captain Tokasa Seniyasi is expected to be named the Fijiana 7s player of the year at the Fiji Rugby Awards tomorrow night.

The 19-year-old skipper has been quite a revelation for the Fijiana in the Women’s World Series this season.

Seniyasi, Raijeli Daveua, and Rusila Nagasau are the nominees for the Fijiana 7s Player of the.

Article continues after advertisement

Jerry Tuwai, Vilimoni Botitu and Meli Derenalagi have been nominated for the Fiji Rugby Mens 7s Player of the Year.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the night is about acknowledging those who have contributed to the sport in Fiji.

“We are looking forward to the function on Saturday, Just to celebrate, recognize the achievement of 2019 before we embark to 2020.”

Mosese Voka, Frank Lomani and Semi Radradra are the nominees for the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Player of the Year.

2019 Fiji Rugby Annual Awards Nominees List by Category:

Fijiana 7s Female Player of the Year – presented by Fiji Airways:

Reijeli Daveua, Tokasa Seniyasi, Rusila Nagasau

Fijian 7s Male Player of the Year – presented by Fiji Airways :

Seremaia Tuwai, Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Vilimoni Botitu

Fijiana Player of the Year – presented by Fiji Airways

Sereima Leweniqila, Rusila Nagasau, Aloesi Nakoci

Flying Fijians Player of the Year – presented by Fiji Airways

Frank Lomani, Semi Radradra, Mosese Voka

Fiji Under-20 Player of the Year – presented by Vodafone:

Tevita Ikanivere, Osea Waqa, Chris Minimbi

Provincial Rugby Female Player of the Year – presented by CJ:

Rusila Nagasau, Laisa Taga, Aseri Galo

Provincial Rugby Male Player of the Year – presented by CJ:

Johnny Dyer, Frank Lomani, Jiuta Waniqolo

Provincial Rugby Team of the Year – presented by Marsh:

Nadroga Mens, Suva Mens and Naitasiri Under-19

Coach of the Year – presented by Fiji Water:

Senirusi Seruvakula, Esala Nauga, Ilimo Vudiniabola

Match Official of the Year – presented by Tattslotto

Tevita Vosalevu, Tevita Rokovereni, Aisake Drekeni

Rugby Administrator of the Year – presented by Fiji Holdings:

Tiko Matawalu, Timoci Rabuli, Sakiusa Turagabeci

Other awards to be delivered at the event include:

• Fiji Secondary Schools male and female player of the year – presented by Vodafone.

• Fiji Primary Schools player of the year – presented by Vodafone

• Pacific Rugby Players Association Professional Development Award

• Fijian Drua Players Player

• Fiji Rugby Lifetime Achievement Award

• Fiji Rugby Hall of Fame inductee.