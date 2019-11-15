Selection has been fairly tough: Seruvakula

Expect big names not to make the final 33 member squad says Fijian Latui Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

Going through the selection process Seruvakula says with all players looking promising, selection has been fairly tough on his part.

“It’s tougher than selecting the Drua. There’s a lot of talent and a lot of depth in the team. But there’s some big names that will miss out and new names to be in the 33 contracted players.”

He adds potential local players are proving themselves during training and are giving a good challenge to overseas based players.

40 players will be selected where 33 will be contracted and 7 to be on stand-by.

The final squad will be announced on Thursday with the team expected to march into camp next week.

The first round of the Global Rapid Rugby kicks off from the 13th of next month.

Fijian Latui will meet China Lions on Saturday, March 14th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.