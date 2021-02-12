Seiko to lead Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee

Japan’s Olympic Minister Hasimoto Seiko has been appointed to lead the Tokyo Games Organizing Committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed her appointment yesterday, taking over the role from Yoshiro Mori.

IOC President Thomas Bach says the seven-time Olympian is the perfect choice for the position and she will ensure that the focus in the final months of preparation remains on the athletes’ experience while planning all the necessary COVID-19 countermeasures.

Bach says the appointment of a woman into the position also sends an important message of gender equality after the outgoing Mori made sexist remarks about women.

[Source: Olympic News]