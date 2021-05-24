Home

Season-best time for Tabakaucoro at Olympics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 31, 2021 11:30 pm
[Source: FASANOC]

Team Fiji sprinter Banuve Tabakaucoro finished last in heat four of round one in the men’s 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics Games.

Tabakaucoro ran a slower time of 10.70 seconds compared to his preliminary round heat time ran earlier.

The Pacific’s fastest man finished equal third in the prelim round clocking a season’s best time of 10.59 seconds.

It was not quite a bad achievement for Tabakaucoro considering he didn’t have enough international competitions in the last few months due to the pandemic compared to other athletes in his heat.

Tabakaucoro went to the Games with a season’s best of 11.20 seconds.

