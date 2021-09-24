Sea Eagles on a mission

Manly Sea Eagles will be keen to re-establish their finals credentials when they take on Roosters tomorrow.

After an embarrassing 40-12 hiding at the hands of Melbourne Storm, Manly will have to prove they are not a side that will wilt for a second time in row.

Manly will want maintain possession, but Trent Robinson is pleased that his side only conceded four penalties in the slim 25-24 win over the Titans last week.

The winner of this match will progress to a preliminary final match-up with Souths in Brisbane.

The Sea Eagles will meet the Roosters at 9:50pm tomorrow.

The Eels face Panthers at 9:50pm on Saturday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.