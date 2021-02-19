Scotland vs France Six Nations match will go ahead

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak in the French camp, the Six Nations match between France and Scotland will still go ahead.

The match was held as head coach Fabien Galthie, 10 players and two staff tested positive for the virus.

However, subsequent rounds of testing on Tuesday and Wednesday revealed no further positive cases.

The Six Nations confirmed they plan to stage the match in Paris as planned.

Gregor Townsend’s men sit fourth in the table, having followed their historic victory at Twickenham with a one-point home loss to Wales, while unbeaten France top the standings.

The hosts will be without a slew of key players, including captain Charles Ollivon and star scrum-half Antoine Dupont, who are now isolating.

Galthie has been involved in coaching sessions remotely while isolating, and several players have been called up to replace those ruled out.

A postponement could have left Townsend without over 10 members of his squad, who would have to return to their clubs in England and France due to World Rugby player release regulations.