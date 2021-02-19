Scotland vs France match to be decided

A decision on whether Scotland’s Six Nations match can go ahead is expected later today.

This after there were no more coronavirus cases found in the team during the latest round of testing.

The French Rugby Federation announced that five more players – including captain Charles Ollivon had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ten France players are isolating and will be unavailable for Sunday’s game.

Scottish Rugby released a statement saying they could be without 10 players should the game be rearranged for another date.

The earliest possible date would appear to be next weekend, which is a rest week for the tournament and outside of World Rugby’s designated international window.

Under World Rugby regulations, Scotland’s players based in England and France will be released back to their clubs for domestic duty.

[Source: BBC Sports]