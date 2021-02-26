Scotland vs France match highly unlikely

Scotland’s Six Nations match with France is unlikely to take place next weekend after a further Covid case in the home squad forced its postponement.

The game was due to be played on Sunday, despite 10 French players and some coaches testing positive, but earlier yesterday it was announced an 11th player had the virus.

It had been expected the game would be pushed to the following week, but the whole France squad are now isolating and would not be available by then.

Organisers say a new date will be announced “in due course” and they are currently considering several options, including a midweek game in the week commencing 8 March, or the weekend of 27 March.