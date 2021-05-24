Scotland edges Wallabies

Scotland recorded a third consecutive win against the Wallabies after a 15-13 narrow defeat this morning.

Scotland’s replacement hooker Ewan Ashman scored a try on his debut, loose-forward Hamish Watson and fly half Finn Russell slotted one penalty and a conversion to keep the Scots ahead till the final whistle.

Australia plays England next on Sunday at 6.30am while Scotland will face South Africa also on Sunday at 1am.