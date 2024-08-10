Cuvu College wins in dramatic fashion

In a dramatic turn of events, Cuvu College upset Ratu Kadavulevu School 23-22 in the second quarter-final of the Vodafone Deans Under-18 competition, capitalizing on a crucial moment of confusion.

As the match neared its end, RKS, believing they had secured the win, kicked the ball out of play, mistakenly thinking the final whistle had blown in their favor.

RKS had been leading throughout the match, thanks to a strong first-half performance, but discipline issues plagued them in the second half.

With seconds remaining, Cuvu pressed forward with renewed determination and managed to score a decisive try in the dying moments of the game.

The unexpected turn of events left RKS stunned and handed Cuvu a remarkable victory. Cuvu’s assistant coach, Samisoni Navatu, commended his team’s perseverance.

“The boys did not give up and fought a good battle.”

Despite the win, he acknowledged that there are areas to improve.

Cuvu College will face Nasinu Secondary School in the first semi-final of the Under-18 grade next weekend.