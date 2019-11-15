Schools need proper approval from Education Ministry

Organizers of schools competition will need prior approval from the Education Ministry for any sporting activities to recommence.

This comes as all sporting related activities has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says schools will need to forward their proposal to the ministry before any decision can be made.

“For any sporting activity to take place, whether it is rugby soccer or netball or swimming, organizes have to, it’s managerial for them to take permission from the Ministry. Should they put forward a proposal then obviously we will have to look at the situation at the particular time, should see whether we should go ahead or whether we should concentrate on getting our students through this year academically .”

Schools sporting competitions that have been cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic include the 2020 Coca Cola Games.