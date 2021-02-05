School sports await official confirmation

The schools sporting associations hope they will soon receive an official confirmation from the Ministry of Education on when they can start their competitions this year.

This so schools could be given ample time to prepare for various annual meets.

First on the yearly list of school competitions is the Coca Cola Games which is scheduled to be held in April.

Athletics Fiji Development Officer, Antonio Rabualiku, says while the return of schools competitions is greatly looked forward to, there are also factors that needed to be looked at.

“On the other side of things, I think that there is a lot of setbacks because of the parents that have been laid off and currently we are facing a lot of cyclone. But this is something that I’m sure will encourage the nation to get back on its feet.”

Some other events that are set to take place this year are the Deans Trophy, primary schools athletics and schools football.