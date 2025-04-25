School caretaker plays huge role in team's preparation

Peni Nacayakalou

Even though he is just the caretaker of Nakauvadra High School, Peni Nacayakalou has been playing a huge role in helping their athletics team prepare for the Coca-Cola Games Championship.

Nayacakalou is one of the many supporters who came down from the highlands of Ra to support their Nakauvadra athletes.

Over the past few weeks, Nayacakalou would often attend the athlete’s training sessions, and would always help the team in whatever way he can.

From getting the athlete’s equipments ready to filling their water bottles, Nacayakalou has always been a vital part of the teams preparation.

“I just try to help the team whenever I can. Even though I’m just the caretaker, I always turn up to their training and help the coaches and teachers.”

He would also stay with the team until they finish their training sessions late in the afternoon, and would also show up to their early morning sessions, speaking words of encouragement to the athletes throughout their preparation period.

