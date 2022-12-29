Saukuru wants ministry to be a catalyst of change

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru [Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru envisions his ministry to be a catalyst of change.

The Minister met with the staff of his ministry yesterday where he spoke on behalf of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka conveying the message of hope, love and freedom.

Saukuru says the new government is here to free people from bondage and fill them with hope.

Director for Youth and Sports Philip Hereniko, while moving the official welcome address, says the new leadership marks a new chapter, vision and journey for the ministry.