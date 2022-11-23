Saudi Arabia creates biggest upset

A bold Saudi Arabia outfit pulled off the biggest upset in World Cup history to stun two-time winners Argentina in a fantastic Group C opener last night.

Ranked 51st in the world, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1.

Football great Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Argentina had three goals ruled out for offside.

Article continues after advertisement

But the Green Falcons flipped the game on its head in a stunning 10-minute period after half-time, Saleh Al Shehri levelling with a low effort and Salem Al Dawsari firing them ahead to spark pandemonium in the stands.

Goal scorer Aldawsari dedicated the win to their supporters.

“We made sure not to disappoint our fans and those who are watching back in Saudi Arabia, this is one day that we can walk with joy. We are always confident and we always seek to play for our country and today we have won the battle”

Having shown their ruthlessness at one end, they demonstrated a ruggedness at the other, holding a stellar Argentina front line at bay to secure only their fourth World Cup win and throw the group wide open

They face Mexico on Sunday, while Saudi Arabia take on Poland.

[Source: BBC]