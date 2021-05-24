Sau ruled out of second Test

The Flying Fijians will miss the services of ‘The Sledgehammer’ from Yasawa, Eroni Sau, in the second Test against the All Blacks on Saturday.

This has been confirmed by Head Coach Vern Cotter.

With Sau’s unavailability, it means Manasa Mataele is expected to get his first start this weekend.

Cotter says there are also some niggling injuries.

“Eroni Sau has gone to Auckland to get his eye socket checked, he will be unavailable this weekend, he’s the only one so far that’s unavailable and we’ll be monitoring other knocks and bruises”.

Captain Levani Botia is also nursing an injury and Cotter says he has a 50% chance of playing.

The national coach adds they hope Botia will fully recover in the next few days.

Fiji will play the All Blacks at 7:05pm on Saturday in Hamilton.