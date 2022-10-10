Saracens remain on top

[Source: BBC Sports]

Saracens maintained their vicious start to the Premiership campaign as they ran in five tries to regain top spot with an away victory over Newcastle Falcons.

Alex Lewington and Kapeli Pifeleti crossed within the first nine minutes, and Alex Lozowski and Max Malins also went in as they led 26-0 at the break.

Sarries prop Mako Vunipola was sent off for use of the shoulder in a ruck.

But Malins added his second before Jamie Blamire and Mateo Carreras grabbed consolations for the Falcons.

Both were converted by Tian Schoeman as Dave Walder’ side finally made their numerical advantage count and avoided the prospect of being blanked at home.

They remain 11th in the table, with leaders Saracens one point clear of Sale, who also have a 4-0 record following Saturday’s 26-16 victory at reigning champions Leicester.