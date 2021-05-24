Samusamuvodre gets tips from teammates

For the last nine weeks Tuidraki Samusamuvodre has been itching to fulfil one of his dreams and that is to play in Super Rugby.

Tonight Samusamuvodre will make his Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debut after watching from the sidelines since his injury during the internal trial in January.

The Narewa villager from Nadi started playing Kaji rugby as a nine year old before donning the Ratu Navula College jumper in the Deans.

He then joined Naitasiri before a short stint in USA’s Major League Rugby.

Samusamuvodre says he’s shocked to be selected but nervous as well, however, his teammates have been of great help.

“It’s been a long time I haven’t played rugby because of injury back at the internal trial with the Drua boys but I’m grateful and blessed that I’m here now and get a chance to run on. There’s been a lot of tips and hype ups from the team, a lot of jokes, keeping my mood up and I can’t wait”.

He adds he grew up watching the Crusaders and wanted to play in the competition one day.

The Fijian Drua and Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will both play the Warratahs tonight.

Fijiana will be in action at 6pm followed by the Fijian Drua at 8:45pm at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.