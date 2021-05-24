Samoan international jumps to his death

Former Samoan 7s international Kelly Meafua has died after jumping off a bridge following a victory in France.

French news reports have stated that Meafua and some teammates had been celebrating his Montauban club’s victory in France’s Pro D2 second tier competition on Saturday.

It was the final game of the season.

The reports say Meafua jumped off the Pont-Vieux Bridge into the river Tarn, from a height of more than 20 metres.

[Source: TVNZ Sports]