Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Sami proud of his team

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 3, 2020 5:08 am

A proud Lautoka Coach Anand Sami says the Lautoka team has lived up to his expectations after hammering Nasinu 6-0 in their first Vodafone Premier League match of this season.

Sami remains optimistic despite losing key players in the transfer window.

He believes the team has a bigger task at hand as they have to prepare for the O-League.

Article continues after advertisement

“This was our first game and the first time I saw the players playing. We had a bit of shape in the team and still we have to do a lot of hard work to make this team much more better.”

Meanwhile, Ba’s Malakai Tiwa made an impact for his team as they defeated Rewa 1-0 in their VPL match yesterday.

Rewa appeared a much improved side with the inclusion of former players who contributed to the strengthening of the goal keeping area and the backline.

In another match yesterday, Nadi defeated newcomers Navua 2-1 through Rusiate Matarerega goals.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.