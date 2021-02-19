Sam Burgess to front court for alleged failed drug test

Former NRL star Sam Burgess is due to spend more time fronting a magistrate on May 4 after allegedly committing driving offences.

The 32-year-old was allegedly driving a BMW X5 when stopped on the Hume Highway south of Sydney today.

Police in a statement say Burgess was subjected to a random roadside drug test before being taken to Southern Highlands Police Station where he underwent a secondary oral fluid test.

The sample has been sent for further analysis.

The man was told to attend court for using an unregistered vehicle, and failing to obtain a NSW driver’s license after being in Australia for more than three months.

[Source: AAP]