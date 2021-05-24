Sally Yee trains with Vanuatu player

Team Fiji Table Tennis rep Sally Yee has been seeking the assistance of a Vanuatu player at training in Japan.

The 20-year-old who gave birth in April this year continues to train despite the difficulty of not having a training partner.

This is Yee’s second Olympics as she featured at the Rio Games five years ago as a 15-year-old.

She says that she’s excited to be competing with the world’s best players.

Yee adds it hasn’t been quite an easy journey but she’ll give her all.

“I don’t have any training partner so I’m training with a guy from Vanuatu and he has been a very good help to me and he’s more experienced than me”.

Team Fiji will be represented by 51 athletes at the Games.

The Opening Ceremony will be held tonight with rugby 7s players Jerry Tuwai and Rusila Nagasau will be Fiji’s flag bearers.

The men’s rugby sevens competition starts on Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day and the last group game against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.