Sally Yee pulls out of Olympic race

National table tennis rep, Sally Yee has pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics race.

Sally was the top contender for Fiji Table Tennis along with her sister Grace Yee.

However, FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says Yee is no longer in contention for an Olympic spot.

“Sally Yee has withdrawn for personal reason for qualification but table tennis is confident that they have a small squad of players that can still qualify.”

Mar says these group of players includes Sally Yee’s younger sister Grace Yee.

These athletes will need to compete in qualifying tournament overseas to try and book a spot for the Tokyo Olympic Games.