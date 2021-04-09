Saifiti returns for Knights after suspension

Fijian born Jacob Saifiti will be back on deck for the Newscastle after his suspension.

The Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop was charged with a grade-one offence during the match against the Dragons.

Saifiti accepted his offence following a 56th-minute shoulder charge on Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa.

Saifiti will return on the bench with Pasami Saulo dropping to the reserves.

Returning with Saifiti is Bradman Best who was out with an elbow injury and five-eighth Kurt Mann who had just recovered from a concussion.

Best’s return will see Gehamat Shibasaki drop out of the side while Connor Watson has shifted from five-eighth to lock to accommodate Mann.

The Knights will battle the sharks tomorrow at 8pm.

But before that Broncos will play Panthers tonight at 9.50pm. On Friday Storm play Roosters at 9.55pm.

On Saturday, Sea Eagles face Titans at 5pm, Rabbitohs face Wests Tigers at 7.30pm, Raiders fight Eels at 9.35pm.

On Sunday Dragons will face Warriors at 4pm and Cowboys will face Bulldogs at 6.05pm.

The Rabbitohs vs West Tigers and Roosters vs Warriors match will be live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL]