Rugby League

Saifiti helps scores for the Knights in thrilling win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 6:50 am

Fijian prop Jacob Saifiti helped score for the New Castle Knights to help them secure a 38-0 thrashing against Cowboys in round 16 of the NRL last night.

Superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga was the man of the moment in his return from injury, steering his side and helping thump the Cowboys.

Ponga scored two tries and had two try assists in a dominant return from a groin injury suffered in Round 9.

Article continues after advertisement

The big win over the Cowboys lifts the Knights from 13th to ninth on the NRL ladder with a bye and eight games remaining on their regular season schedule.

Meanwhile in other matches, Sea Eagles thrash Bulldogs 66-0 and Titan beat the Raiders 44-6.

[Source: NRL.com]

