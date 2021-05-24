Sahib happy to be back

Lautoka Football looked confident in its return to the Digicel Premier League yesterday.

The side recorded a 3-1 over Nasinu at Uprising Sports Complex.

The team after being on a bye for five rounds took the pitch for its third game of the season seeing the return of its key players who were in Qatar for the World Cup qualifiers.

Captain Zibraaz Sahib says it has been a good feeling returning to the Premier League after so long.

“We felt good after the win after six weeks I believe and we started the game slow but we started playing as a team and we scored the three goals and thanks to the boys they bounced back and we’re taking home three points”

He says the players have taken a long break but have also been undergoing intense training for good results.

In other DPL results yesterday, Suva thrashed Navua 3-0 and Nadi defeated Labasa 3-1.

Suva maintains its lead at the top of the Premier League table with 20 points ahead of Rewa who has 18 points and Ba in third place with 12 points.