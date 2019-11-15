Safety concerns impacts training

Home training has been the main challenge faced by Team Fiji Archery in preparation for the Oceania Archery championship next year.

Archers are required to train from home given that sports is still restricted and sporting facilities closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members had to limit their training techniques with safety being the main area of concern.

Federation President George Fong says the sport requires long distance and training from home is not ideal for the archers.

“Very few of our members are actually able to practice at home because you need your own target, you need distance to be able to practice and the most important thing as always is safety.”

Fong says they have written a letter to the Sports Commission requesting for approval on training given that Archery is a non-contact sport.

The Oceania Archery Championship has been deferred until next year with a tentative date set for late March to early April.

The championship is also a qualifying event to the Tokyo Olympic Games.