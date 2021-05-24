Home

Sacrifices were worth it: Nakoci

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 3, 2021 5:49 am

Fijiana 7s rep Alowesi Nakoci is honored to be part of a team that turned a new chapter for women in sports in the country after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

The Ra native joined the national squad two years ago and has been instrumental since.

Like many of the players in the Fijiana squad, Nakoci has made many personal sacrifices to achieve her goal.

Nakoci says being away from her family for more than 12 weeks was one of the toughest choice she had to make.

 

“We had no contact with the outside world, and were focused on training. And I couldn’t see my family and the saddest part was not being able to say goodbye at home.”

Growing up, Nakoci had always imagined what it would be like to represent Fiji on the world stage.

She says standing on the Olympics winning podium was something she only saw on TV.

 

“Winning a medal at the Olympics is something I witness only on TV but to experience it myself and to get a medal is truly an overwhelming experience.”

Nakoci and the Fijiana side will return to Fiji next Tuesday.

