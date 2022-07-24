Ryan's departure a loss to Fiji Rugby

[File Photo]

The departure of Flying Fijians assistant coach Jason Ryan is a great loss to the Fiji Rugby Union.

Ryan has joined the All Blacks as its forwards’ coach.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says Ryan’s impact on the Flying Fijians has been massive with improvements seen in the team’s set-pieces like the scrum, lineout, maul and maul defense.

O’Connor says they received a release request from New Zealand Rugby last week and FRU stands in support of Ryan’s move.

“We had no hesitation in releasing him because being part of the All Blacks coaching panel was a big part of his dream and we congratulate him.”

O’Connor adds Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter and Simon Raiwalui are currently exploring the best person for the job who will bring the same expertise Ryan did as a forwards coach.

The FRU CEO says an appointment is likely to be announced in the next few weeks.