Ryan believes new look Fiji 7s can do it

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will have another chance to win its third title in 22 years in Dubai this weekend.

Fiji is still hunting for its first win since 2015 and the man who created history with the national side in Dubai, Ben Ryan, believes the team will do great.

Ryan was coach when Fiji lifted its first title in 2013 with the likes of Pio Tuwai, Osea Kolinisau, Benito Masilevu, Samisoni Viriviri, Donasio Ratubuli, Emosi Mulevoro,

Waisea Nacuqu, Samu Saqiwa, Leo Naikasau, Jona Tuitoga, Semi Kunatani and Mosese Mawalu.

The Englishman also won in Dubai with England, however, he says the two Fiji wins in 2013 and 2015 have a special place in his life.

“But with Fiji, wow, we’ve played some unbelievable 7 a side rugby here and that first tournament really I took control of the team in Dubai in 2013 with people like Semi Kunatani making his debut it was a hard one to beat we were just phenomenal and the boys were just unbelievable”.

After Fiji fell short last week, many believe it was because we had 11 debutants, however, the man in charge, Saiasi Fuli disagrees and says inexperience is not an excuse.

Fuli says it’s a new week and the Olympic champions have regrouped and are ready to go.

“The boys are ok and they’ve accepted the fact that there’s only one way forward and that is to continue to work hard and improve in their game and collectively as a team and we have a tournament here in front of us and a very tough pool as well now it’s time for them to repeat and deliver the same result and come and come better this time”.

Fiji will play France in its first pool match today at 5:44pm.They will face Spain at 9.14pm and then Argentina on Saturday at 1.24am.

The Fijiana 7s side takes on Ireland at 5.22pm, USA at 8.20pm tomorrow before meeting Great Britain on Saturday at 8.29pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.