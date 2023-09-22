We have to play the best: Bai

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Joining the Rugby Championship will definitely be a massive boost for such a small country as Fiji.

This is the view of Fiji Water Flying Fijians kicking coach Seremaia Bai when asked after our side’s recent performances and results.

Bai says if you want to be the best you have to play with the best and New Zealand and Australia are not far away from Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Drua in just their second year managed to reach the quarter-final so imagine how Fiji can perform as a national team consistently.

Giving an example, the former national flyhalf says he played for Fiji for probably 14 years but only played 53 Test matches.



Seremaia Bai played for Fiji for probably 14 years [Source: WOrld Rugby]

However, players from Australia and New Zealand may only play six years and manage to get 100 Test matches.

Bai says that we can see the difference between gaining that experience versus the tier-two nations that always struggle to compete sustainably at the highest level, and Fiji needs to have a crack and participate.

Fiji defeated three Tier One nations recently starting with Japan, England, and then Australia at the World Cup.

The Flying Fijians play Georgia next weekend in Bordeaux for their third World Cup pool match.