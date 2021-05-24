Home

Sports

Russian gymnast investigated for wearing pro-war symbol on podium next to Ukrainian

BBC NEWS
March 7, 2022 12:05 pm

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is being investigated after wearing a national war symbol on his leotard as he stood next to a Ukrainian rival on the podium in Qatar yesterday.

The International Gymnastics Federation said it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Kuliak for his “shocking behaviour” at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha.

After earning bronze in the parallel bars final, Kuliak taped a letter ‘Z’ on to his chest and took to the podium next to gold medal winner Illia Kovtun of Ukraine.

The letter Z has become symbolic with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been seen painted on the side of tanks and military vehicles, as well as being worn by pro-war politicians in Russia.

 

