Russia to appeal against four-year ban from major sporting events

Russia is to appeal against the four-year suspension imposed by WADA that will see the nation banned from competing at the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 World Cup.

The Russian TASS news agency reported that the country’s anti-doping agency RUSADA had said it would challenge the sanctions handed down earlier this month over alleged manipulation of laboratory data.

It would mean the case will now move to the Court of Arbitration for Sport next year.

The sanctions included a ban on Russian teams competing at major international sporting events such as next year’s Tokyo Olympic and

Paralympic Games and the Winter Games in Beijing in 2022.

It also barred Russia from hosting or applying to host, international sporting events over a four-year period.

[Source: TVNZ]