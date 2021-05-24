Russia remains unbeaten in Futsal World Cup

Russian Olympic Committee defeated Uzbekistan 4-2 in round 2 of FIFA Futsal World Cup earlier this morning.

The side had a strong start in the first half finishing 2-0, but Uzbekistan managed to revive themselves with two goals but it was too late as ROC kicked two more goals to end as winners.

In other matches this morning, Venezuela beat Costa Rica 1-0, Egypt defeated Guatemala 6-3 and Kazakhstan beat Lithuania 3-0.