Youngsters impressive for Naitasiri rugby

Younger players in the Naitasiri rugby side will be heading into this week’s Skipper Cup match against Suva with a lot of confidence.

19-year-old full-back Vuate Karawalevu and 22-year-old fly-half Tuidraki Samusamuvodre were impressive in the Highlanders 9-6 win over the Stallions last Saturday.

Satisfied with the win, Karawalevu says they will not be complacent as they have a bigger hurdle to tackle this week.

“A win is a win but after every game, we should always be satisfied with what we’ve done but after that we should start again from the bottom and work your way towards the top.”

Echoing similar sentiments, fly-half Samusamuvodre says the win was a morale booster.

“Just getting better every weekend. Every session we have, we’ll just build up from there and you know sky is the limit.”

Naitasiri will take on Suva at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Other games will feature, Nadi hosting Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, Tailevu to meet Yasawa at Ratu Cakobau Park and Lautoka will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy.

The venue for the Farebrother challenge is yet to be confirmed.