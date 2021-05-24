Young Waqanisaravi after Silktails spot

What once was a ‘far-fetched dream’ of joining the Kaiviti Silktails Elite Pathway is now a reality for Watisoni Waqanisaravi.

The 18-year-old captained the Lelean Memorial School under-19 team that reached the quarter-final of this year’s Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition.

The young lock knows the road ahead is not easy but hopes to get a chance to feature in the Ron Massey Cup one day.

“I am eyeing a spot in the Kaiviti Silktails squad, but I am young and I know I have a long way to go. I want to prove myself in the pathway programs, work hard because nothing will come easy in this life. It would be nice to give back to my parents.”

The Dakuinuku, Tailevu youngster says he wishes to follow in the footsteps of other professional rugby league players.

“I am always inspired by the way rugby league player’s overseas play and I hope to one day reach that level. The player I look up to is Viliame Kikau because he is a top league player but at the same time very humble and hardworking.”

The management is hoping to name the final 2022 Kaiviti Silktails team by the end of this month, where some EDP players will be included.